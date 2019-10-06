UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Huazhu Group worth $17,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Huazhu Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in Huazhu Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 914,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 318,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Huazhu Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

HTHT stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $45.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $42.20 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.21.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

