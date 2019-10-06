UBS Group AG Raises Position in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.69% of CNX Midstream Partners worth $15,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 211,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXM stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $892.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.13. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNXM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

