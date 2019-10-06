UBS Group AG Sells 42,679 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,679 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.31% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $16,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $98,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.69.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2767 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.