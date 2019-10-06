UBS Group Boosts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $220.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $214.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.43.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $6.59 on Thursday, hitting $216.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.20. CME Group has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.57 and a 200-day moving average of $194.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $544,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,637.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,626 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,934 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 119.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in CME Group by 55.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

