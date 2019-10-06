ugChain (UGC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $130,786.00

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, ugChain has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ugChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. ugChain has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $130,786.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ugChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00038284 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.07 or 0.05457315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001101 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ugChain Token Profile

UGC is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. ugChain’s official message board is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ugChain

ugChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ugChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ugChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ugChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.