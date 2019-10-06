Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market cap of $305,595.00 and $215.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $7.50, $18.94 and $32.15. During the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniform Fiscal Object alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000312 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,835,572,200 coins. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins.

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $5.60, $13.77, $7.50, $20.33, $32.15, $10.39, $24.68, $50.98, $51.55, $33.94 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniform Fiscal Object Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniform Fiscal Object and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.