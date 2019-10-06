Unilever (NYSE:UN) Given “Sell” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their sell rating on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an in-line rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Unilever from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

UN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.88. 892,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82. Unilever has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Unilever by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

