Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products stock remained flat at $$1.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Company Profile

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

