United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of UBOH stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. 8,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.57. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 17.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United Bancshares Inc. OH were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

