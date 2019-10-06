United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Stake Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UMC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,775,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after buying an additional 1,497,157 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $172,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $79,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UMC. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, CLSA raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.78.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.70. United Microelectronics Corp has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

