United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.06% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,279,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,079,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NYSE NOV opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 1.30. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $46.17.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOV. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.