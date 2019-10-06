United Services Automobile Association Grows Stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the first quarter valued at $864,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the first quarter valued at $2,179,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 0.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,826,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,487,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,690,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ctrip.Com International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTRP shares. Nomura set a $37.00 target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.68.

CTRP opened at $30.35 on Friday. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.