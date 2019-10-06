United Services Automobile Association Sells 22,807 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,805 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 22,807 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.10% of Teladoc Health worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 200.0% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,335,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after acquiring an additional 572,388 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $3,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2,939.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after acquiring an additional 588,794 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 75.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price objective on Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $976,325.47. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,957.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,406 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,950. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.37. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $42.08 and a 12 month high of $79.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

