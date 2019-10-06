United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $164.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded United Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.87 and a 200 day moving average of $132.01. United Technologies has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $3,488,149.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,596,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 41,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 3,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Landmark Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

