Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

ULH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.04. 41,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $653.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.11. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $36.68.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $383.18 million for the quarter. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Logistics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 46,685 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 57,566.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

