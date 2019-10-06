Unobtanium (UNO) Market Capitalization Hits $6.88 Million

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and $468.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.21 or 0.00430710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,957.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.56 or 0.02823952 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00021279 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000571 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,077 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.