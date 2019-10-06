Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

UNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $36.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Unum Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of UNM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,322. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Unum Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

