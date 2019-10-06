Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Upland Software from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Upland Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.86.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.66. 297,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $939.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $54.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $53.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,742.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 77.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

