Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

UBP stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. 1,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $741.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 665.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

