USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on USA Truck in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised USA Truck from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price target on USA Truck and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on USA Truck from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:USAK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,322. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.42.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $133.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that USA Truck will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy W. Guin acquired 10,000 shares of USA Truck stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $81,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,452.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Creager acquired 5,721 shares of USA Truck stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,454.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,663 shares in the company, valued at $322,063.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 34,896 shares of company stock worth $289,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 29,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

