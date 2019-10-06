ValuEngine Downgrades AES (NYSE:AES) to Sell

AES (NYSE:AES) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AES has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price objective on shares of AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,851,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. AES has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AES news, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $287,487.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of The West increased its stake in AES by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AES by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AES by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AES by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

