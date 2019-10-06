ValuEngine Downgrades Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) to Hold

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Atossa Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of ATOS stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. 53,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,399. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. Atossa Genetics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $7.39.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.32).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Genetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Atossa Genetics worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

