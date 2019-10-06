ValuEngine Downgrades Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Strong Sell

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.25 target price (up previously from $15.50) on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of ROAD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 194,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,536. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $823.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.87. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.67 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $67,350,000.00. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 23.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.