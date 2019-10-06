ValuEngine Downgrades CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $77.35. 1,044,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,110. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 60.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 7.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 17.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 548,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

