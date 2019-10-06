ValuEngine Downgrades Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DQ traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.38. 54,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $487.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.