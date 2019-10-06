ValuEngine Downgrades Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Hold

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.42.

Shares of EW traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.40. 1,370,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $229.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $2,266,078.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,019.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $4,321,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,337.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,041 shares of company stock worth $38,984,226. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

