ValuEngine Downgrades Everi (NYSE:EVRI) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Everi from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Everi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. 522,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,080. Everi has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $596.80 million, a PE ratio of 84.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Everi had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 3,013.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after buying an additional 1,378,732 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,163,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Everi by 20.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,378,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,308,000 after purchasing an additional 565,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Everi by 163.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 728,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 452,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

