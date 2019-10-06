ValuEngine Downgrades Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Sell

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of FN stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 237,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,834. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.07. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,513.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,206 shares of company stock worth $5,242,670. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,258,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,395,000 after acquiring an additional 61,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

