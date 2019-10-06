ValuEngine Downgrades First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) to Strong Sell

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.75. 1,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,416. The company has a market cap of $193.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of -0.21. First Capital has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $60.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 26.31%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Shireman sold 3,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $205,460.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,913 shares in the company, valued at $697,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel E. Uhl sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $42,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 59.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Capital by 338.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in First Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.