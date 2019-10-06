ValuEngine Downgrades Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) to Sell

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

FBC traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 131,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

