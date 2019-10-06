ValuEngine Downgrades ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Hold

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMD. Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD stock traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $132.40. The company had a trading volume of 336,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,202. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ResMed has a twelve month low of $90.64 and a twelve month high of $141.25.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.56 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $511,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $561,683.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,607.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,477 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,440 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in ResMed by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.