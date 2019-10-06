ValuEngine Downgrades TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Hold

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TGTX. BidaskClub lowered TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 496.99% and a negative net margin of 99,488.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 12,400.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

