ValuEngine Lowers Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Disposal Services has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,497. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Advanced Disposal Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.26 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter valued at $119,464,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter valued at $79,546,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter valued at $79,316,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter valued at $60,737,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter valued at $50,525,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

