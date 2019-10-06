ValuEngine Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALLY. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on Ally Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nomura upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens raised Ally Financial from an equal rating to a weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $74,281.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,612.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $716,806. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 47,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 72,388 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 239,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 69,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

