ValuEngine Lowers American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AMWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti downgraded American Woodmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.60.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

AMWD traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $92.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.24.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $79,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $133,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,486.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,594 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 550,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,449,000 after acquiring an additional 42,075 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.