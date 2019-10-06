ValuEngine Lowers Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an equal rating to a weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

NASDAQ:BAND traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,066. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $850,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 16,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $1,425,733.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

