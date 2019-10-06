ValuEngine Lowers Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BEP. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.11.

Shares of BEP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 215,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,608. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,584.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

