ValuEngine Lowers Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Shares of BPL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.39. 4,417,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,162. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.70. Buckeye Partners has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $42.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Equities analysts predict that Buckeye Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Buckeye Partners news, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $127,143.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $452,090 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Buckeye Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Buckeye Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

