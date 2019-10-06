ValuEngine Lowers Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CTLT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.29.

Catalent stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 559,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.70. Catalent has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $58.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $853,268.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.64 per share, with a total value of $103,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Catalent by 63.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,481,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Catalent by 4.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,615,000 after acquiring an additional 388,615 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

