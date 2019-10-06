ValuEngine Lowers Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

CNTY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 80,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,873. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $219.68 million, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Casinos news, Director Dinah Corbaci sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $119,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at $182,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Allen Wright sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 533.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

