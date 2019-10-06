ValuEngine Lowers Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 target price on Cinedigm and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:CIDM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,117. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIDM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cinedigm by 23.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cinedigm by 37.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 44,902 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cinedigm by 8.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 83,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

