ValuEngine Lowers Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. 40,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,509. The company has a market cap of $773.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.