ValuEngine Lowers Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE RESI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 112,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,381. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. Front Yard Residential has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $626.00 million, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.42. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $55,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,137 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,282. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 1.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 896,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

