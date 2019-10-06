ValuEngine Lowers FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of FCN traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.16. The stock had a trading volume of 173,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.16. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.24.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.78. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $606.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 7,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $798,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,293.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,398,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,095. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,544,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,313,000 after acquiring an additional 392,686 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 416.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 462,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,514,000 after buying an additional 372,835 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 56.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 578,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,597,000 after buying an additional 209,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $14,980,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $10,502,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

