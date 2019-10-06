ValuEngine Lowers JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.74 million. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 136.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 13.4% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

