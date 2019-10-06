ValuEngine Lowers ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE PRA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.50. 123,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,802. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.53.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). ProAssurance had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $239.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

