ValuEngine Lowers Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) to Sell

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:REFR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 100,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,097. Research Frontiers has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 27.80 and a quick ratio of 27.80.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 239.63% and a negative return on equity of 63.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REFR. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 64,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 303,703 shares during the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.