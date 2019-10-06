ValuEngine Lowers Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RAD. Evercore ISI reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a sell rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Rite Aid stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.59. 2,997,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,465. Rite Aid has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Rite Aid’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rite Aid will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 12.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 77.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

