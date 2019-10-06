ValuEngine Lowers RLI (NYSE:RLI) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on RLI from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RLI in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on RLI and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RLI has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,192. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32. RLI has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $94.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $224.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. RLI’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $1,379,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.79 per share, for a total transaction of $90,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 2,535.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

