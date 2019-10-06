ValuEngine Lowers Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SKX. UBS Group raised their target price on Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on Skechers USA and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $46.00 target price on Skechers USA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.65. 950,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.51. Skechers USA has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $40.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $59,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $3,531,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 476,500 shares of company stock worth $17,527,305. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

